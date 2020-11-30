In news out of the C-suite, Kura Sushi USA (NASDAQ:KRUS) names Steven Benrubi as the company's new chief financial officer to succeed Koji Shinohara, who is leaving to pursue other opportunities.

Benrubi served recently as CFO for Drybar Holdings, a lifestyle salon and prestige consumer products brand that rapidly grew to operate over 100 company- and franchised-owned locations and to sell haircare products online and through retail partners with over 2000 outlets throughout the United States.

Source: Press Release

Shares of Kura Sushi are up 35% over the last 90 days.