FuboTV (NYSE:FUBO) has tapped tech media veteran Mike Berkley as its chief product officer.

That move is effective immediately. Berkley will lead product strategy and development across platforms, including connected and smart TVs, mobile and Web.

Berkley most recently was chief product officer at Axios, but has served in roles developing new products and businesses for Spotify, Viacom, and Comcast, along with leading development at MoviePass. At spotify he was tasked with creating a new video-based business, while at Comcast, he helped launch the Xfinity X1 platform.

“One of our goals is to leverage data and consumer insights to build a more sophisticated live TV streaming platform that integrates video content and interactivity," says CEO David Gandler. "Mike has the right skill set to help get us there - he’s led product development for some of the world’s biggest media companies while also building from scratch entirely new businesses for companies, like Spotify, and as a tech founder."