With plenty of positive news about potential COVID-19 vaccines in November, financial stocks in general have outpaced the S&P 500 in the past month, with consumer finance (red line in chart below), in particular turning in the best performance.

Nasdaq U.S. Small Cap Banks Index (green), though, lagged the broader S&P 500 (light blue).

The second-best performing group is the S&P 500 Banks Index (orange) followed by S&P 1500 Regional Banks Index (purple), and the S&P 500 Insurance Index (dark blue).

When using Seeking Alpha's stock screener, SLM (NASDAQ:SLM), Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY) and Discover Financial (NYSE:DFS) top the list of consumer finance stocks (with market cap over $2B) when ranked by Quant rating. The three stocks all did better than the S&P 500's 11% rise during the month: SLM up 20%, DFS rising 21% and Ally gaining 15%.

ETFs: XLF, FAS, FAZ, VFH, BTO, FNCL, UYG, IYF, IYG, FXO, SEF, RYF, JHMF

Taking a look at ALLY, SA contributor Andrew Cournoyer says its low price-to-tangible book value makes the bank an attractive buy, while SA contributor Harrison Schwartz, taking the bearish view, says Ally's allowance for loan losses seems a bit too low.