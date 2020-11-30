Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX) approves a repurchase program for up to $250M worth of the company's common stock.

The company says it purchased approximately 3.7M shares, under the 2019 Knight-Swift Repurchase Plan during Q4, leaving less than $54.1M in remaining purchase authorization upon termination.

KNX says it intends to repurchase shares of common stock under the 2020 Knight-Swift Repurchase Plan when it is opportune to do so, using a variety of methods, which may include but is not limited to open market purchases, block trades, the implementation of a 10b5-1 plan, and/or any other available methods in accordance with SEC and other applicable legal requirements."

SEC Form 8-K

Shares of KNX are up 15% YTD.