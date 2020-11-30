Galapagos NV (NASDAQ:GLPG) announces positive topline results from a Phase 2 proof-of-concept clinical trial, PINTA, evaluating GLPG1205 in 68 patients with ideopathic pulmonary fibrosis (IPF).

The primary endpoint was the change from baseline over 26 weeks versus placebo in a measure of lung function called forced vital capacity (FVC) (the amount of air exhaled during a test). The company says the study was not powered to show statistical significance but the separation from control was 42 mL (which is not particularly informative since FVC is the denominator in a ratio measuring lung function (FEV1/FVC). 80 - 120% is considered normal).

Complete results will be submitted for presentation at a future medical conference.

A dose-finding Phase 2b study is next up.

Small molecule GLPG1205 inhibits an immune cell protein called GPR84 that plays a key role in inflammation.