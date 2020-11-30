UDR (NYSE:UDR) prices $350M offering of principal amount of 1.9% senior unsecured notes due Mar. 15, 2033.

Notes were priced at 99.578% of the principal amount, plus accrued interest from Dec. 14, 2020 to yield 1.939% to maturity.

The company expects to use the net proceeds to fund the redemption of remaining $183M of 3.75% medium-terms notes due July 2024 and the balance to repay other outstanding indebtedness, including its $67.5M secured indebtedness maturing in 2023.

The settlement of the offering is expected to occur on Dec.14, 2020.