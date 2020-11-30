Travere Therapeutics concludes enrollment in late-stage study of sparsentan in rare kidney disorder

Travere Therapeutics (TVTX) has completed enrollment in the Phase 3 DUPLEX study evaluating sparsentan for the treatment of focal segmental glomerulosclerosis (FSGS), a rare kidney condition that often leads to end-stage kidney disease (ESKD). Topline efficacy data is expected in Q1 of 2021.

The 300-subject study will evaluate the interim efficacy endpoint – the proportion of patients achieving a FSGS partial remission of proteinuria endpoint, defined as reduction in protein in urine from baseline.

Recently, Retrophin changed its name to Travere Therapeutics, and commenced trading under the new ticker symbol TVTX at market open on November 19.