National Health Investors (NYSE:NHI) funds a $22.2M development loan to construct a community in Sussex, Wisconsin at an interest rate of 8.5% annually; loan term is four years with two one-year extension options.

Named The Courtyard of Sussex, it will be a 110-unit independent living, assisted living and memory care community in the region.

The company says construction will start immediately and is expected to be completed within 18 months. The community will be operated by 41 Management, a growing operating partnership of NHI's that now includes eight properties.

