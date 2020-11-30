Powell calls rise in COVID cases 'concerning' and 'challenging' in testimony

The rising cases of COVID-19 in recent weeks "is concerning and could prove challenging for the next few months," Fed Chair Jerome Powell is set to tell the U.S. Senate Committee on Banking, Housing, and Urban Affairs tomorrow, according to a prepared statement.

"A full economic recovery is unlikely until people are confident that it is safe to reengage in a broad range of activities," according to his statement.

Powell will stress that fiscal support, such as enhanced and extended unemployment insurance benefits, helped fuel the U.S.'s economic recovery so far.

He will also emphasize the importance of the Fed's lending programs and asset purchases as "a backstop to key credit markets" that "have helped restore the flow of credit from private lenders through normal channels."

Last week, Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin decided that CARES Act-funded lending facilities or asset purchases will expire at the end of this year, saying the law intended for those programs to end at that time.

Some lawmakers have in previous hearings questioned how useful the Main Street Lending Program is since it hasn't received may applications for loans. Powell plans to defend the program's usefulness.

"Main Street offers a credit backstop for firms that do not currently need funding but may if the pandemic continues to erode their financial condition," he says in the statement.

He also will say that the number of registered lenders and amount of loan participants continue to increase.