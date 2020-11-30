S&P Dow Jones Indices says it will add Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) to the S&P 500 Index before the opening bell on December 21

The company determined it will add Tesla to the S&P 500 at its full float-adjusted market capitalization weight after considering the expected liquidity of Tesla and the market's ability to accommodate significant trading volumes.

Shares of Tesla are up 4.65% in AH trading to $594.60 after shedding 3.10% during the regular session today.

