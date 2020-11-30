Drone Delivery Canada (OTCQX:TAKOF) announces $6M bought deal public offering with a syndicate of investment dealers co-led by Cormark Securities and Echelon Wealth Partners.

The company will issue 6.82M units priced at $0.88/unit, where each unit will consist of a common share and a warrant to purchase one share at $1.20 within a 2-year period.

Net proceeds will be used for capital expenditures and general corporate purposes. The company expects the offering to close on or about Dec. 22, 2020.

