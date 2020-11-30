L3 Communications Integrated Systems (part of L3Harris (NYSE:LHX)) has won a $667.9M contract from the Air Force.

That's tied to C130H depot maintenance and mid-cycle paint for C-130J variants, both military transport planes made by Lockheed Martin.

The contract is a firm fixed price, time-and-material, cost-reimbursement, no-fee and indefinite delivery/indefinite quantity contract, with work to be completed by Nov. 29, 2025 and performed in Waco, Texas.

Fiscal 2021 operation and maintenance funds of $26.1M are being obligated on first task order.