Imperial Oil (NYSEMKT:IMO) says it no longer plans to develop a significant portion of its unconventional portfolio in Alberta, resulting in a Q4 charge of C$900M-C$1.2B.

The impairment excludes "the high-value, liquids-rich portion of the company's unconventional asset portfolio," which Imperial says it still plans to develop.

Imperial says these non-core assets are non-producing, undeveloped assets, and will not affect previously provided production estimates.

Imperial is 69.6%-owned by Exxon Mobil, which disclosed plans to cut costs and focus on fewer assets, including developments in the Permian Basin and in Guyana, which will lead to a Q4 impairment of as much as $20B.