Influential proxy adviser Institutional Shareholder Services has come out against a say-on-pay resolution from Comtech Telecommunications (NASDAQ:CMTL).

An SEC filing notes that ISS issued a recommendation to vote for management proposals related to electing directors and ratifying the company's accountants.

But it recommended voting against say-on-pay because the company entered into amended change-in-control agreements with certain executives including its CEO, which ISS said provided for excessive severance for certain terminations tied to a change in control.

Particularly, ISS concluded that severance came to triple the sum of the CEO's base salary and target bonus, "which ISS believes exceeds the upper parameter of reasonable amounts under current market agreements."

The company says considering its policy to consider shareholder feedback, it's amending the agreements so that no severance agreement for a named executive officer would exceed three times base salary and target bonus.

Effectively, the move cuts potential CIC severance payments to Chairman/CEO Fred Kornberg by $2.13M (to $6.3M) and to Chief Operating Officer Michael Porcelain by $300,000 (to $3.34M). (While also cutting potential payments to Managing Counsel Yelena Simonyuk, the move raises potential payments to Chief Financial Officer Michael Bondi and Corporate Secretary Nancy Stallone.)