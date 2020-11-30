BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX) falls as much as 4.4% after-hours as Bank of America advises investors to cash in profits from the stock's run higher, saying the company now faces heightened competition from peers that also are developing coronavirus vaccines.

There's limited room for additional gains with the inevitable approval for the COVID-19 vaccine developed with partner Pfizer, which are now reflected in BNTX's 268% YTD rally, BofA analyst Tazeen Ahmad says in downgrading shares to Neutral from Buy with a $126 price target.

BNTX shares reached a record $124.91 during today's trade.