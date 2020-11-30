Top Japanese carrier NTT DoCoMo (OTCPK:DCMYY) is set to slash prices on mobile data, Nikkei reports - a move that could be the first of a series of cuts by rivals in the space.

DoCoMo would be the first mobile company in Japan to cut prices on its main brand.

The near-complete plan would have customers charged based on data used, which will cut rates for most. Nikkei notes an example customer using 30 GB in a month would pay less than a current fixed rate of ¥7,150 (about $69) under new pricing.

DoCoMo will also offer a new budget brand offering 20 GB of data for about ¥3,000 ($29) per month, undercutting ¥4,000 20-GB plans from rivals KDDI (OTCPK:KDDIY) and SoftBank Corp. (OTCPK:SOBKY).

Those two will be under pressure to follow suit, as will Rakuten (OTCPK:RKUNY), which made a splash as it entered the mobile market with an eye to providing a fourth alternative. Rakuten offers a "no limit" plan for ¥2,980/month.

DoCoMo is also looking at cuts to its 5G plans.

The company is still set to be delisted after an absorption back into parent NTT (OTCPK:NTTYY).