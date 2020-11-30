Suncor sees higher production, capex in 2021

Nov. 30, 2020 6:36 PM ETSuncor Energy Inc. (SU)SUBy: Carl Surran, SA News Editor13 Comments
  • Suncor Energy (NYSE:SU) expects to spend and produce more next year, as it anticipates consumer demand and commodity prices will recover from pandemic lows.
  • The company now sees FY 2021 average upstream production of 740K-780K boe/day, ~10% above the midpoint of its 2020 guidance target, with a capital program of C$3.8B-C$4.5B, including C$2.9B-C$3.4B for upstream activities and C$700M-C$800M for downstream, compared with C$3.6B-C$4B in 2020.
  • Suncor also expects cash operating costs in its oil sands operations to decline by 8% to $26.00-$28.50/bbl from the 2020 guidance midpoint, including a 20% reduction in Fort Hills operating costs per barrel compared to the 2020 guidance midpoint.
  • The company also plans a C$500M stock buyback program for FY 2021, while expecting to repay C$500M-C$1B of debt during the year.
  • SU +1.6% after-hours.
  • Some analysts think Suncor is on the verge of a turnaround, including BMO Capital's Randy Ollenberger, who says Suncor will enjoy a "downstream-led recovery," with better results moving forward, starting in Q4.
