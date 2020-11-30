Glencore rebrands ag business as Viterra but no plan to take it public

Nov. 30, 2020
  • Glencore (OTCPK:GLCNF, OTCPK:GLNCY) says it is changing the name of its agriculture unit to Viterra but does not plan to spin off the business.
  • "The name change is not a step towards a public listing," the company tells Bloomberg. "Glencore has created the business we are today and the strong relationship between the two businesses will continue."
  • The intention to change names was first announced in August and stoked speculation that Glencore wanted to divest its 49.99% stake in the crop unit; Canada Pension Plan Investment Board owns 39.99%, while British Columbia Investment Management Corp. has 9.99%.
