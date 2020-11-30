Sportsbooks in Colorado attracted $211M in bets during October, according to the Colorado Department of Revenues Division of Gaming. The handle was up 2% from the tally recorded in September

Colorado's October handle ranked 6th in the U.S. for the month behind New Jersey, Nevada, Pennsylvania, Illinois and Indiana.

Since sports betting launched in Colorado last May, DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG) has captured 46% of the online market in terms of gross gaming revenue and Fanduel (OTCPK:PDYPY) has generated 38% of the GGR in the state, according to estimates from Eilers and Krejcik.

As sports betting in Colorado continues to grow, keep an eye on PointsBet (OTCQX:PBTHF), which launched earlier this month, and the soon-to-debut Barstool app from Penn National Gaming (NASDAQ:PENN).