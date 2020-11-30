U.S. gasoline demand for the just-concluded Thanksgiving week fell more than 25% Y/Y, likely foreshadowing a difficult holiday season for American fuel makers.

Wednesday demand alone fell 38% compared with the day before Thanksgiving 2019, GasBuddy's Patrick DeHaan says.

"COVID is just killing gasoline demand," says Robert Yawger, head of the futures division at Mizuho Securities, and with more states going into lockdowns, it is unlikely that the U.S. will experience a meaningful bounce in fuel consumption through year-end if Americans continue to avoid travel over Christmas and New Year.

The weak demand shows the extent fuel producers will struggle to profit until normal economic activity starts to return; most refineries' yield represents ~40% gasoline, and the plants need a ~$10/bbl spread between oil and gasoline to turn a profit, and the spread between Nymex gasoline futures and WTI crude was below $7/bbl today.

Refiners fell sharply in today's trade: VLO -5% , PSX -7.1% , MPC -6.1% , HFC -6.2% , CVI -9.6% , DK -10.2% , PBF -8.2% .

ETF: CRAK