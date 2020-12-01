Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) and Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) are teaming on a new cloud computing offering using Mac OS, a move to support a growing customer audience developing apps for Apple devices.

Amazon Web Services will make Apple computers available in its data centers, starting with the Mac Mini.

That will enable Apple developers to create and test apps remotely rather than maintaining their own machines. And those developers could help feed Apple's increasing pivot toward software and services.

And it offers an edge (for now) over big-cloud rivals Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) and Google (GOOG, GOOGL), which don't yet offer access to Macs.

The initial computers will be a version of Mac Mini that has been previously available - they've just been adapted to work with Amazon's cloud and security infrastructure, and have Wi-Fi and Bluetooth turned off - but those will be updated as Apple launches new equipment (and Apple just unveiled a Mac Mini powered by its own M1 chip).