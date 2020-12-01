Asian markets higher on economic revival sign as vaccines near

Japan +1.27%. Q3 capital spending -10.6% Y/Y vs. -12.1% consensus. November Markit Manufacturing PMI 49.0.
China +1.16%. November Markit Manufacturing PMI 54.9 vs. 53.5 expected.
Hong Kong +0.90% as AIA group leads advance.
Australia +1.08%.
Data to watch: UK November Nationwide house prices, Eurozone November preliminary CPI figures and European countries and U.S. to release manufacturing PMI.
U.S. closed negative, however S&P 500 held on to record the best November in its history, Dow notched the best month since 1987 and Nasdaq had its best November since 2001.
U.S. futures trading higher on Moderna vaccine news. Dow +0.81%. S&P 500 +0.84%. Nasdaq +0.81%.