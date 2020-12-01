Asian markets higher on economic revival sign as vaccines near

Japan +1.27% . Q3 capital spending -10.6% Y/Y vs. -12.1% consensus. November Markit Manufacturing PMI 49.0.

China +1.16% . November Markit Manufacturing PMI 54.9 vs. 53.5 expected.

Hong Kong +0.90% as AIA group leads advance.

Australia +1.08% .

Data to watch: UK November Nationwide house prices, Eurozone November preliminary CPI figures and European countries and U.S. to release manufacturing PMI.

U.S. closed negative, however S&P 500 held on to record the best November in its history, Dow notched the best month since 1987 and Nasdaq had its best November since 2001.