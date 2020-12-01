Wendy's (NASDAQ:WEN) is partnering with Rebel Foods on what it calls the industry's biggest team-up with a cloud-kitchen operator, and setting up a substantial expansion in India.

The deal between the two will open about 250 of the cloud kitchens - remote facilities with no seating or customers, that make food just for delivery - across India, a nod to the wide-ranging effects of the COVID-19 pandemic.

India's Rebel Foods is the world's largest cloud-kitchen operator, with more than 300 locations.

Meanwhile, aside from the 250 cloud kitchens planned, Wendy's is looking to open about 150 physical stores in the country over the next decade, up from a current nine; Wendy's followed rival chains like McDonald's (NYSE:MCD) into India starting in 2015.

Franchise partner Sierra Nevada Restaurants will help with both the cloud kitchen initiative and the physical-store expansion.

“India is one of our high-growth, high-potential markets,” Wendy's Chief Development Officer Abigail Pringle tells Bloomberg. “I don’t know of any other global brand that has announced this kind of significant multiyear, multi-unit commitment.”

That comes with a particular challenge for Wendy's, always tied closely with beef hamburgers, in a country where the majority of citizens worship cows as sacred (and the fast-food chain has offered a specialized local menu).