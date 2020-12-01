London +0.70% . UK November Nationwide house prices +0.9% vs. +0.2% m/m expected.

Germany +0.61% . Germany Nov Unemployment Rate 6.1% vs. consensus 6.3% and prior 6.2%. Germany to sell €3B of two years government notes and reports 13,604 new coronavirus cases in latest update.

France +0.60 . France Nov Manufacturing PMI 49.6 vs. preliminary 49.1.

Spain IBEX +0.60%. November manufacturing PMI 49.8 vs. 50.7 expected. "November proved to be a challenging month for Spanish manufacturers as a noticeable reduction in demand, especially from those sectors most influenced by socialcontact such as tourism and hospitality, weighed on order books."

Switzerland Q3 GDP +7.2% vs +6.0% q/q expected. Swiss economy bounced back more than estimated in Q3 but that is more than offset by the virus resurgence and its impact on the economy in Q4, which is the market focus at the moment.

Cable is trading higher on the day though, getting a solid boost in the past 20 minutes as price pushes to 1.3390 near key resistance of 1.3400 as the dollar weakens.

A group of environmental organizations backed by thousands of Dutch citizens is launching a civil case against the energy giant Shell (NYSE:RDS.A), asking a court to order the multinational to commit to reining in its carbon emissions by 45% by the year 2030.