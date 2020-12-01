Momo (NASDAQ:MOMO): Q3 Non-GAAP EPS of $0.44 beats by $0.07 ; GAAP EPS of $0.31 beats by $0.09 .

Revenue of $554.8M (-15.6% Y/Y) beats by $3.62M .

Monthly Active Users on Momo application were 113.6M in September 2020 vs. 114.1M in September 2019.

Total paying users of live video service and value-added service, without double counting the overlap and including 4.1M paying users of Tantan Limited were 13.1M for 3Q20 vs. 13.4M year ago, which included 4.5M paying users of Tantan.

For 4Q20, the company expects total net revenues to be between RMB3.65B-RMB3.75B, representing a decrease of 22.1%-20.0% Y/Y vs. consensus decrease of 12%.

