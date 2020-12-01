Progenity (NASDAQ:PROG) to issue $75M of convertible senior unsecured notes due December 1, 2025 in a private offering and $25M common shares in an underwritten public offering.

Initial purchasers granted an option to purchase an additional $15M of notes.

Underwriters' over-allotment is an additional $3.75M shares.

Interest will be payable semi-annually in arrears.

Combined net proceeds will be used to support company's operations, to invest in molecular testing research and development program, to invest in research and development with respect to precision medicine platform, and for working capital and general corporate purposes.