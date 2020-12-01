The research and development department of Global Warming Solutions (OTCPK:GWSO) has found a very cost-effective way of producing a solid electrolyte for batteries that can be used for EV based on sodium as an active material in the battery anodes versus lithium which is more commonly used.

The company has already started laboratory testing of the battery’s electrochemical cells and is in the final stages of filing a worldwide patent application for a new EV technology based on this sodium-based device.

GWSO Chief Executive Officer Dr. Vladimir Vasilenko noted that the low cost of sodium batteries has expanded the market for the sale of our new product. In addition to the electric car industry, other market niches are opening up, such as major capacity batteries for electric ocean-going ships, electric boats and yachts. Existing markets, such as the market for stationary electrical energy storage, will also expand significantly. At the same time, the development of battery production will not be limited by the rate of lithium supply. “We plan to double the sales of our products year over year, ”said Dr. Vasilenko.