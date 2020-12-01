Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR) and Daimler Trucks North America (OTCPK:DDAIF) announced the co-development of "Electric Island," a large public charging site for medium- and heavy-duty electric commercial vehicles in the United States, which will help accelerate the development, testing and deployment of zero emissions commercial vehicles.

The site is under construction now near DTNA headquarters in Portland and is designed to support up to nine vehicle charging stations with charging levels of up to greater than one megawatt by spring of 2021.

Maria Pope, president and CEO of PGE, said, "Oregon's transportation future is electric, and with global leaders like Daimler Trucks North America right here in Portland, we have the opportunity to accelerate a clean energy transition. We are excited to launch this cutting-edge partnership with DTNA, demonstrating what is possible when utilities and the automotive industry collaborate and innovate."