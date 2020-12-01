Phoenix Motorcars recently acquired by EdisonFuture, a wholly owned subsidiary of SPI Energy (NASDAQ:SPI) has delivered two of its all-electric Z500 utility trucks to the Port of Oakland, one of California's largest ports.

These are the first all-electric Class-4 utility trucks to be deployed at a major port in the US.

"Phoenix Motorcars is proud to help the Port of Oakland meet its sustainability goals. The zero-emission utility truck is a unique product that has found favor with cities, large establishments like ports, and small independent contractors. Our all-electric chassis for trucks is highly customizable and we offer multiple body styles, including electric flatbed trucks, work trucks, delivery trucks, refrigerated trucks, and shuttle buses," stated Xiaofeng Peng, Chairman and CEO of SPI Energy.