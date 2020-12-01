Nio (NYSE:NIO) +4% premarket on 109.3% Y/Y growth to 5,291 vehicles in November.

The deliveries consisted of 2,386 ES6s, 1,387 ES8s and 1,518 EC6s.

YTD deliveries reached 36,721 units, an increase of 111.1% Y/Y.

As of November 30, cumulative deliveries of the ES8, ES6 and EC6 were 68,634 vehicles.

The company is in the process of accelerating the production capacity expansion in December 2020 to accommodate the increasing order growth.

NIO's share in China's EV market reached 7.4%, wrote EqualOcean in the article on Seeking Alpha.

