China Distance Education Holdings (NYSE:DL) +8.9% premarket after it inked a definitive Agreement and Plan of Merger with Champion Distance Education Investments (Parent) and China Distance Learning Investments (Merger Sub), wholly owned subsidiary of Parent, in a transaction in which the Company will be acquired by a group of certain of the Company's existing shareholders and certain other existing shareholders of the Company and equity investors.

Post the merger agreement, China Distance Learning Investments will merge with and into the company, with DL continuing as the surviving entity and becoming a wholly owned subsidiary of Champion Distance Education Investments.

And so, DL will become a wholly owned subsidiary of Parent and cease to be publicly traded, the Company's ADSs will no longer be listed on the New York Stock Exchange, and its ADS program will be terminated.

Each ordinary share, including ADS, each representing four ordinary shares has been canceled for the right to receive $2.45 in cash, and each ADS received the right to receive $9.8 in cash.

Per ADS merger consideration represents a ~35.7% premium over the ADSs' closing price on June 5, 2020.

The merger is expected to be completed by the end of the first half of 2021.