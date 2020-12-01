Hanlim IPS was founded in 1996, by CEO and founder, Lim, Dong-Choonas. Hanlim provides patent research and consulting service to clients all over the world in four languages: Korean, English, Chinese, and Japanese.

Hanlim IPS partners with some of the most innovative customers in the world including some divisions of Samsung.

By combining strengths, Clarivate (NYSE:CCC) and Hanlim IPS will be able to provide a more comprehensive suite of IP solutions to customers in South Korea and worldwide, covering the entire innovation and IP lifecycle.

Financial terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

Press Release