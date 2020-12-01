Pursuant to the agreement, CSG (NASDAQ:CSGS) will provide Airtel Africa with managed services, including customer relationship management and convergent charging and billing solutions.

CSG managed services will help bring consistency and scalability across Airtel Africa’s business operations to support its growth across Africa, bring new services to market quickly, boost operational efficiencies and reduce costs.

Neelesh Pratap Singh, group CIO, Airtel Africa: “We continue to partner with CSG to help drive differentiation and innovation in our strategic markets and support robust business transformation that enables us to offer the next-generation of products and services our customers have come to expect.”

Press Release