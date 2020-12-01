Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) +2.9% premarket and BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX) +2.1% premarket in response to its announcement of submission of an application for conditional marketing authorization to the European Medicines Agency (EMA) for their mRNA vaccine candidate, BNT162b2, against COVID-19.

The submission was initiated after the completion of the rolling review process initiated on October 6, 2020, with nonclinical data and partial Chemistry, Manufacturing, and Controls (CMC) data, followed by emerging clinical data submitted by Pfizer and BioNTech.

The data from the Phase 3 clinical study demonstrated a vaccine efficacy rate for BNT162b2 of 95% against COVID-19, with no safety concerns observed to date.

The vaccine candidate will be assessed according to EMA’s normal stringent standards for quality, safety and efficacy, and if the benefits of the vaccine candidate outweigh its risks in protecting against COVID‑19, it will recommend granting a CMA that could potentially enable use of BNT162b2 in Europe before the end of 2020.

The BNT162b2 vaccine candidate is currently not approved for distribution anywhere in the world.

In addition to the submission to EMA, FDA and MHRA, the companies have already initiated rolling submissions across the globe, including in Australia, Canada and Japan, and plan to submit applications immediately to other regulatory agencies.