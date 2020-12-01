AdaptHealth (NASDAQ:AHCO) has acquired Orlando, Florida based AeroCare Holdings for $2B, comprising of $1.1B in cash and 31M shares.

Founded in 2000, AeroCare is a leading national technology-enabled respiratory and home medical equipment distribution platform in the United States and offers a comprehensive suite of direct-to-patient equipment and services including CPAP and BiPAP machines, oxygen concentrators, home ventilators, and other durable medical equipment products.

AdaptHealth intends to fund the cash portion of the consideration and associated costs through incremental debt and has committed debt financing from Jefferies Finance LLC.

The combined company will operate under the name AdaptHealth, and Luke McGee, CEO of AdaptHealth, and Steve Griggs, CEO of AeroCare, will jointly lead the company as Co-CEOs. Josh Parnes will continue to serve as President.

The acquisition is expected to close in 1Q21 and estimated $50M run-rate cost synergies.

The company reaffirmed FY2020 guidance of Revenue $1B-1.04B vs. consensus of $1.03B and Adjusted EBITDA $186M-194M vs. consensus of $180.7M and increased FY2021 outlook for net revenue from a range of $1.30B-$1.40B to a range of $2.05B-$2.20B vs. consensus of $1.37B, Adjusted EBITDA from a range of $260M-$280M to a range of $480M-$515M vs. consensus of $259M and Adjusted EBITDA less Patient Equipment Capex from a range of $180M-$200M to a range of $300M-$330M.