ReneSola inks agreement for a solar and battery system with Valley Clean Energy, shares +4%
Dec. 01, 2020 6:46 AM ETReneSola Ltd (SOL)SOLBy: SA News Team
- ReneSola (NYSE:SOL) signed a power purchase agreement for a solar and battery system with Northern California-based Valley Clean Energy.
- Valley Clean Energy is a public electricity provider serving over 125k customers in the cities of Woodland and Davis, and Unincorporated Yolo County.
- The project is located in Madison, Yolo County, California. It will add 20 MW of solar power and 6.5 MW/26 MWh (4-hour) of battery energy storage to the Northern California grid to serve VCE's customers.
- The PPA has a duration of 20 years, and the project is expected to reach commercial operation by Q322.
- Shares +4% premarket.