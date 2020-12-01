Boston Scientific divests BTG Specialty Pharmaceuticals business for $800M

Dec. 01, 2020 6:48 AM ETBoston Scientific Corporation (BSX)BSXBy: Meghavi Singh, SA News Editor
  • Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) entered into a definitive agreement to sell the its BTG Specialty Pharmaceuticals business to Stark International Lux and SERB SAS, affiliates of SERB, a European specialty pharmaceutical group for $800M in cash.
  • The BTG Specialty Pharmaceuticals business develops, manufactures and commercializes life-saving antidotes used in hospitals and emergency care settings, including the clinically proven and leading products CroFab, DigiFab, and Voraxaze. The three franchises are expected to generate ~$210M in revenue for the full year 2020.
  • Divestiture follows the transfer of five facilities and ~ 280 employees globally.
  • Transaction expected to close in 1H2021.
