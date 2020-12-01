Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. (NYSE:BHVN) inks a global collaboration and license agreement with Tokyo's Sosei Group (OTCPK:SOLTF) aimed at developing a portfolio of the latter's small molecule calcitonin gene-related peptide (CGRP) receptor antagonists for CGRP-mediated disorders. Lead candidate is HTL0022562.

Under the terms of the deal, Sosei Heptares will receive $10M upfront (cash and BHVN common stock), research funding, up to $370M in milestones and tiered royalties on net sales.

CGRP is a neuropeptide believed to be involved in multiple neuro-inflammatory and neuro-immune diseases. CGRP receptor antagonism interrupts pathologic signals in CGRP-mediated diseases, such as migraine. Following the success of this approach in migraine, Biohaven is exploring its potential in other neuro-inflammatory and neuro-immune diseases, including COVID-19.