Farmmi's (NASDAQ:FAMI) subsidiary, Zhejiang Forest Food, has received another multi-product, follow-on customer order for its popular dried whole and sliced shiitake mushrooms to export the company's products to Israel.

Ms. Yefang Zhang, Farmmi's chairwoman and CEO, commented, "We are very pleased with the success of our more aggressive sale expansion. While this latest follow-on order is from an important existing customer, it is larger than prior orders, as we do everything we can to ensure the highest quality and richest taste. We are seeing the benefits of our increased scale, and it is starting to happen faster than we expected."