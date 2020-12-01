Another tough month is in the books for the Macau sector as gross gaming revenue fell 70.5% in November to 6.75B patacas, according to the Gaming Inspection and Coordination Bureau. The consensus estimate was for a drop of 69.8%. On a sequential basis, GGR was down 7.2% from October.

Gross gaming revenue is down 80.5% YTD to 52.6B patacas after 11 months.

JPMorgan describes the November GGR tally as "not terrible" but not good either. Looking ahead to December, early forecasts are for a drop of around 60% to 70%, depending upon the speed of visa processing and COVID-19 testing for tourism from Mainland China.

Macau casino stocks: Wynn Macau (OTCPK:WYNMF, OTCPK:WYNMY), Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN), Sands China (OTCPK:SCHYY, OTCPK:SCHYF), Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS), MGM China (OTCPK:MCHVF, OTCPK:MCHVY). MGM Resorts (NYSE:MGM), Galaxy Entertainment (OTCPK:GXYEF), SJM Holdings (OTCPK:SJMHF, OTCPK:SJMHY), Melco Resorts & Entertainment (NASDAQ:MLCO), Studio City International (NYSE:MSC).

Related ETF: BJK.

