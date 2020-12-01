Wyndham Destinations (NYSE:WYND) reaffirms parts of its Q4 outlook ahead of a presentation today at the Barclays Eat, Sleep, Play Conference.

The company says gross vacation ownership interest sales were estimated to be $195M in October and $110M in November. Wyndham expects tours to be down 60% year-over-year and gross VOI sales to be 45% lower Y/Y. VPGs are anticipated to remain at 30% above last year's level. Wyndham continues to expect positive adjusted free cash flow for the full year.

Wyndham execs give their full presentation at 11:20 a.m.

Shares of Wyndham are up 1.07% premarket to $42.51.

