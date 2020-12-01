Coty (NYSE:COTY) has completed the sale of a majority stake in its Professional and Retail Hair business – including the Wella, Clairol, OPI and ghd brands to KKR for ~$2.5B after retaining a 40% stake in the business.

Coty expects to utilize ~$2B of the net proceeds to pay down its Term Loans A and B on a pro rata basis and the remainder for general corporate purposes.

The company's financial net debt to be reduced from $7.9B to ~$5B by the end of 2Q21 and economic net debt to fall below $4B.

Commenting on the announcement, Sue Y. Nabi, Coty's CEO, said: “As noted on our Q1 earnings announcement, we remain relentlessly focused on maintaining diligent cost control across the company and delivering on our financial commitments. As such, the Wella divestment reflects the excellent progress being made in improving Coty’s leverage profile. This substantial debt reduction will, in turn, enable us to increase investments behind our strategic priorities, including strengthening our business in core markets and categories, while simultaneously fueling our new growth engines: e-commerce & DTC, skincare, prestige make-up and Asia.

Completion of the transaction follows company’s return to profit in 1Q21.

Shares up 3.6% premarket.

Previously: Coty +8% after deal with KKR for retail hair businesses (June 1)