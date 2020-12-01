Timken (NYSE:TKR) announces the acquisition of the assets of Aurora Bearing Company for an undisclosed amount.

Aurora is described as a company that manufactures rod ends and spherical plain bearings, which serve a diverse range of industrial sectors, including aerospace and defense, racing, off-highway equipment and packaging.

Aurora's sales are expected to be around $30M for the full year.

"Aurora builds on our global leadership position in engineered bearings by increasing our product breadth, which will help us serve the bearing space more completely," says Timken group president Christopher Coughlin. "The Aurora product line and market mix complements our portfolio very well," he adds.

The transaction is expected to advance Timken's strategy, which is focused on growing its leadership position in engineered bearings while diversifying the company's portfolio into adjacent products and markets.

