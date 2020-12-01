S&P futures rising with recovery trade back in gear; Tesla boosts Nasdaq

After some month-end rebalancing pushed stocks down yesterday, Wall Street looks to kick off December continuing the recovery trade.

S&P futures (SPX) +1.2% point to a broadly higher open. Energy (NYSEARCA:XLE) and Financials (NYSEARCA:XLF), the cyclical drivers that helped the index to its best November ever, are in the lead before the bell.

Nasdaq futures (NDX:IND) +1% are also gaining. Tesla +4.8% is continuing its rally with S&P deciding it will add the company to the S&P 500 all at once on Dec. 21.

Apple +1.8% is keeping momentum from bullish sell-side commentary yesterday.

On the vaccine front, Moderna +10% is popping premarket. Its vaccine candidate is scheduled for FDA review on Dec. 17.

Zoom Video -6.7% could weigh on stay-at-home plays as its strong quarterly numbers and raised guidance failed to inspire investors.

The bigger economic numbers arrive after the start of trading, with ISM manufacturing and construction spending coming at 10 a.m. ET. Fed Chairman Jay Powell will speak before the Senate Banking Committee at the same time.