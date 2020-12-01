Citing a more balanced risk/reward profile, Morgan Stanley upgrades NCR (NYSE:NCR) from Equal-Weight to Overweight and raises the price target from $25 to $34.

Analyst Katy Huberty says demand for retail, hospitality, and banking should quickly improve on positive vaccine news, economic reopenings, and improved capex visibility for next year.

Huberty notes that the pandemic has forced enterprises to prioritize digital transformation, and NCR customers like Walmart and McDonald's are likely to exit the pandemic in a stronger position.

Upcoming catalyst: NCR will host its analyst day on December 3. Huberty expects the company to highlight the Digital Payments and Banking sides of the business.

NCR shares are down 4.8% pre-market to $29. Shares have gained over 36% in the past month.

Previously: NCR reports beats, taking steps to reduce leverage and simplify capital structure, shares +2% AH (Oct. 27 2020)