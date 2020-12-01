XL Fleet, expected to go public via Pivotal Investment Corporation II (NYSE:PIC) this month, has inked a partnership with a commercial EVSE supplier to begin the launch of its XL Grid division.

XL Grid will provide charging infrastructure, energy storage and power solutions for electrified fleets.

XL Fleet customers can now purchase XL Grid charging systems separately or as part of an order for vehicles with the company’s electrified powertrain.

XL Fleet currently has over 200 fleet customers across the U.S. and Canada and expects they will require at least 100,000 charging stations in the next several years based on their growing demand for electric vehicles.

PIC shares up 2% premarket.

Previously: XL Fleet to go public via Pivotal Investment Corporation II at ~$1B valuation (Sept. 18)