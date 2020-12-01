The first participant has been dosed in a 5-subject Phase 1/2 clinical trial evaluating REGENXBIO's (NASDAQ:RGNX) RGX-111 for the treatment of mucopolysaccharidosis type 1 (MPS I), a rare inherited disorder in which the body cannot metabolized large sugar molecules called glycosaminoglycans due to a deficiency in an enzyme called IDUA which leads to organ and tissue damage.

The estimated primary completion date is November 2021.

Orphan Drug-, Rare Pediatric Disease- and Fast Track-tagged RGX-111 is a one-time gene therapy designed to deliver the α-l-iduronidase (IDUA) gene directly to the central nervous system (CNS).