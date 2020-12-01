Bank of Montreal's (NYSE:BMO) net revenue for the quarter ended Oct. 31, 2020 rose 4% Y/Y with increases in BMO Capital Markets, BMO Wealth Management, and Corporate Services, partly offset by decreases in personal and commercial banking businesses.

Fiscal Q4 adjusted EPS of C$2.41 beats the average analyst estimate of C$1.91 by C$0.50 and slips from C$2.43 in the year-ago quarter.

Provision for credit losses for the quarter ended Oct. 31, 2020 was C$432M, down from C$1.05B in Q3 and up from C$253M a year ago.

Q4 adjusted return on equity of 12.6% vs. 13.5% a year ago.

Canadian Personal & Commercial Banking adjusted net income of C$648M, down 9% Y/Y due to lower revenue and higher provisions for credit losses, partially offset by lower expenses.

U.S. P&C adjusted net income of C$33M fell 17% Y/Y due to higher PCL on performing loans, with lower revenue more than offset by lower expenses.

BMO Wealth Management adjusted net income of C$328M, up 9% Y/Y as Traditional Wealth adjusted net income of C$261M rose 6% and insurance net income of $67M rose by $12M on an adjusted basis.

BMO Capital Markets adjusted net income of $387M increased 38% Y/Y on strong revenue performance partly offset by higher PCL and expenses.

Conference call at 8:15 AM ET.

