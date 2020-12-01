APi Group (NYSE:APG) has authorized a stock repurchase program of up to an aggregate of $100M of shares of the common stock.

Russ Becker, APi’s President and CEO: "....This authorization reflects the Board’s confidence in the resiliency, growth prospects and strong cash flow generation of our business. Importantly, today’s announcement does not preclude us from pursuing additional accretive acquisitions while maintaining a conservative balance sheet and liquidity profile. We remain confident in our ability to execute on our long-term goals for the business.”