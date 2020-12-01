The FDA has signed off on Cerecor's (NASDAQ:CERC) IND for CERC-803 for the treatment of Leukocyte Adhesion Deficiency Type II (LAD II), an extremely rare congenital disorder due to mutations in the SLC35C1 gene, and characterized by recurrent infections, persistent leukocytosis (abnormally high level of white blood cells), and severe mental & growth retardation.

The company plans to initiate a Phase 1 trial of CERC-803 in LAD-II by 1H of 2021 and anticipates topline data in 2H of 2021.

Earlier, the FDA granted Orphan Drug and Rare Pediatric Disease designations to CERC-803.

CERC-803 is a monosaccharide therapy with known therapeutic utility for the treatment of select congenital disorders of glycosylation. It replenishes critical metabolic intermediates that are reduced or absent due to genetic mutation.